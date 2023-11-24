Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

