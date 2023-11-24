Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $16,575,000,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 57.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 287,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,683 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amarin by 4.5% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 346,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amarin by 152.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

