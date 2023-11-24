Argus Downgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $424.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

