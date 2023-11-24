Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

AVGO stock opened at $972.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $401.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $514.83 and a 52 week high of $999.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $878.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $847.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

