Halma’s (HLMA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,425 ($30.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,230 ($27.90).

Get Halma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLMA

Halma Trading Up 0.5 %

Halma Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,133 ($26.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,385.71, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,937.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.28. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 8.41 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Halma

In other Halma news, insider Steve Gunning bought 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,934 ($24.20) per share, with a total value of £29,996.34 ($37,528.26). 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.