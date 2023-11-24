Experian’s (EXPN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,450 ($30.65) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.03) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.29) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,026 ($37.86).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,917 ($36.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,289.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,698.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,805.80. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($29.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,676.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

