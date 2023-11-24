Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.41.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Price Performance

About Real Matters

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.