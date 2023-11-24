Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.41.

Get Real Matters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters Company Profile

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.00. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.10.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.