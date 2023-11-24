Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2023

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITWFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 435 ($5.44) target price on the stock.

Kitwave Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.29) on Monday. Kitwave Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.44 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.57 ($4.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32. The firm has a market cap of £184.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,195.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

