International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.32) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LON:IDS opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 277.50 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.19.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

