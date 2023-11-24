Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NETFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Netcall Price Performance

Shares of LON NET opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.89. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

