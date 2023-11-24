Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

