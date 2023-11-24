United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UG

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Shares of UG stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.