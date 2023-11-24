ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ENG opened at $0.27 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

