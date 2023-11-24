Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $450,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Articles
