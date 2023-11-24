Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $450,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

