StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

