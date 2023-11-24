StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 8.0 %
NYSE:FSI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
