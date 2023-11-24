StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

