Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.