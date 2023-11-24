PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

