National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $478.51 on Monday. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $200.62 and a twelve month high of $488.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.16.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Stories

