B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

