APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.56 on Monday. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth $2,761,649,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

