American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.6 %

AMS stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

