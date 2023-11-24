StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.31 on Monday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
