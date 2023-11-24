StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.31 on Monday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.