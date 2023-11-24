StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $704,060.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
