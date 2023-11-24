StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $704,060.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

