Evercore ISI Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $33.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.51.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

