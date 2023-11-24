Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.71.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $128.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. Westlake has a 52 week low of $98.05 and a 52 week high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.