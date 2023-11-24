Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.85.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.47. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

