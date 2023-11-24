QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QS. Evercore ISI began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $5.64 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 5.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,680.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $244,325.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,680.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,519. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

