Piper Sandler Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $32.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CL King dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $715.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.95. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

