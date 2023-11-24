UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $503.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $565.00 to $503.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $543.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.29 and its 200-day moving average is $499.77. The firm has a market cap of $502.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

