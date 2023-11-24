Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Cutler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,792.69).
Van Elle Stock Performance
LON:VANL opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.45. The company has a market cap of £41.60 million, a PE ratio of 947.50 and a beta of 0.92. Van Elle Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 56.01 ($0.70).
