Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Cutler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,792.69).

LON:VANL opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.45. The company has a market cap of £41.60 million, a PE ratio of 947.50 and a beta of 0.92. Van Elle Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 56.01 ($0.70).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

