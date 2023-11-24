Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Simon Thomas Sells 2,000 Shares

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Simon Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.56), for a total value of £15,280 ($19,116.73).

Simon Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.16), for a total value of £57,139.92 ($71,487.45).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,625.00 and a beta of 0.65. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 693.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.64.

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

About Lok’nStore Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,875.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.