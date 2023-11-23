Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,149,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $342,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,859,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.93. 2,285,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

