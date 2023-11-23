TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Target makes up about 6.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

TGT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. 3,589,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

