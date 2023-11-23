Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.12. The firm has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $624.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

