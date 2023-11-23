Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

NYSE BA traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,002. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.70 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

