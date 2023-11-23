Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.82% of Analog Devices worth $797,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.67. 2,926,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.