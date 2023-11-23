AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

