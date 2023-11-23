Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 718,012 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Visa worth $2,247,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.72. 5,702,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $254.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.69. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

