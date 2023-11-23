LCM Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,859,845 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.93. 2,285,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.47. The company has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

