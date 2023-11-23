Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 15,849 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.