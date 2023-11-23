Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 375,980 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $681,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.