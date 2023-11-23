Miramar Capital LLC Has $14.03 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.