LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.67. 8,811,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $416.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock worth $227,495,349. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

