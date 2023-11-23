EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.17. 3,369,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,668. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

