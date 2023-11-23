Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.73 on Thursday, reaching $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The stock has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $624.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

