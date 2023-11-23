Capital International Investors Sells 638,118 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 638,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $880,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $624.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.53 and a 200 day moving average of $505.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

