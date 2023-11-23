Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

