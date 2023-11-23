BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.44% of BlackRock worth $1,492,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $727.14. 498,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

